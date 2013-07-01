Human Resources Agency Offers Services Exclusively to Chefs

Accrington, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Chef Jobs UK, a UK based human resources agency for chefs, is offering their services to chefs so that they may be able to get jobs. They offer both temporary and permanent chefs as well as hospitality staff for various functions.



Chef Jobs UK caters to all needs whether they be general or specific. They have a very large diversity of clients from small families to large international functions. They also have a large catalogue of hiring parties which is updated daily. This ensures that they maximize their function by providing numerous jobs at a time. In this agency, there are no pre-set primary or secondary chefs jobs. The hiring party will determine the kind of chef that they need as well as the other functions of the chef. Also, chefs being referred by the company do not necessarily need to have a specialty cuisine unless otherwise specified by the hiring party. This means that passing a course of culinary arts and minimal work experience is sufficient to be hired. Aside from this function, Chef Jobs UK can also be used by hiring parties. The hiring party will use Chef Jobs UK to recruit chefs for their various needs. Relief chefs for example can be hired in a moment’s notice and are fully capable of working as holiday chefs, party chefs, and substitute chefs. Take note that the hiring party may also indicate the specific type of chef that they require.



Chef Jobs UK was established in 1990 and has since been helping chefs get jobs. The agency is available 7 days a week and is capable of sending chefs within the day provided that the location of the hiring party is convenient. All chefs endorsed by the agency have been interviewed, background checked, and CRB checked for security purposes.



About Chefs Jobs UK

Chefs Jobs UK specialise in Permanent Hospitality Recruitment and Temporary Hospitality Recruitment across the UK. Established in 1990, Chefs Jobs UK is a Chef Recruitment Agency with a proven track record.



For Media Contact

Contact: Mark Preston

Company: Cummins Mellor Recruitment Ltd

Address: Milnshaw House, 161 Whalley Road,

Accrington, Lancashire, BB5 1BX

markpreston at cummins-mellor.co.uk

Website: http://www.chefsjobsuk.co.uk