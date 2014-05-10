Bamenda, Cameroon -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2014 -- The Modern Advocacy Humanitarian Social and Rehabilitation Association [MAHSRA] in partnership with the Muslim Students Association Bamenda [MUSAB], all organizations based in Bamenda – Cameroon, seek for funding to their project ‘Widowhood Rites to Rights’.



In focus, the projects aims at fighting the barbaric widowhood rites practices within indigenous grassroots communities in order to help eliminate the abusive treatment inflicted widows based on some inhumane customary traditions.



As a goal, ‘Fighting the Barbaric Widowhood Rites within Indigenous Africa’ is a strategized grassroots community-based activity schema that sorts to transform the human rights abusive treatments inflicted on women (widows) based on customary obligations (rites), to internationally respected standards of the woman’s rights.



This Implies readdressing the customary rites on widows in respect of the widows’ rights that is parallel with women’s rights.



As outcomes, through intense rights based advocacy, cultural fairs, legal civil mass-marriages, community ombudswomen capacity enhancements, and other victimised widows and their family subsistence support initiatives, bring about the following changes:



- Improved status on the cultural regards standards of women and their children with the traditional societies;

- Improved mentality mind-frames of the traditional men towards their community widows;

- Improved motherhood childcare support prerequisites within local communities;

- Increased awareness on the legal implications for depriving ignorant widows and their children (orphans) of their due development needs;

- Empowered local community women on their independent and personal life-style development



The funding goal of $25,500US, more or less, is expected to be completely used on the activities of the project.



The full details are available the FUNDING REQUEST PAGE