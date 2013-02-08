Human Study Confirms BlueCetin as the First Scientifically Validated Hangover Solution

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- The findings of a recent pilot human study have shown that BluCetin™ to be the first scientifically validated hangover remedy. Marketed by SunDita™ brand, the anti-hangover supplement is manufactured by Blue California, maker of high-purity plant extracts and natural ingredients used in a variety of foods, drinks and flavors as well as dietary supplements.



While the world has long sought cures for hangover, there has not been one until the emergence of evidence from a study conducted at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Medicine. The research proved that Dihydromyricetin (DHM), the active ingredient in BluCetin was effective in significantly reducing the influence of alcohol. The conclusions of the UCLA study were published in the January 2012 issue of Journal of Neuroscience and UCLA has since filed a patent on the findings. Blue California was granted the exclusive right to market the product.



The purpose of this study was to ascertain whether or not BluCetin product has similar effect in volunteers. Twelve adult volunteers (men and women) participated in the placebo cross-over study over a two-week period. The effect of BluCetin, or the lack of, was determined by monitoring blood alcohol concentration (BAC), motor reflexes, and hangover symptoms. The same amount of alcohol was consumed in both placebo and BluCetin studies and the effect of BluCetin on hangover symptoms was assessed over eleven common symptoms.



Results showed that when compared to the placebo group, the data indicated that the anti-hangover supplement BluCetin, when taken along with alcohol, resulted in quicker response to the stop light test, a higher score in the straight line test, lower blood alcohol concentration (BAC), and significantly improved scores on the hangover symptoms evaluation.



“We are very encouraged by the findings of the pilot human study and BluCetin’s effectiveness as an anti-hangover supplement,” said a Blue California spokesperson. “The findings support those of the earlier UCLA School of Medicine study and we anticipate future clinical trials to further validate the emerging scientific data.”



BluCetin anti-hangover tablets are made with a flavonoid naturally extracted from the leaves of the Oriental Raisin Tree. The ornamental tree produces a sweet fruit, which is edible raw or cooked. This tree has been greatly valued for centuries for its medicinal properties in many parts of Asia, including Eastern China. Extracts derived from the tree have been shown to have other health benefits in addition to its effect in reducing hangover symptoms and alcohol intoxication. For more information, please visit http://www.blucetin.com



About Blue California

Blue California is a manufacturer of high-purity plant extracts and natural ingredients used in a variety of foods, drinks and flavors as well as dietary supplements. The company holds the exclusive license from UCLA to market the dietary supplement BluCetin, which is the first scientifically validated hangover remedy. For more information please contact Dr. Ruo Huang at: Blue California 30111 Tomas, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688. Phone: (949) 635-1990, fax: (949) 635-1984