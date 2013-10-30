HumanHairNigeria.com: Nigeria's Innovative Online Store for Low Price Human Hair and Convenient Shopping for Nigerian Women

Lagos, Nigeria -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Wearing human hair extensions or wigs has been a popular trend mostly among black women which include Nigerian ladies in recent years. In case you don’t know, human hair is natural hair from human donor. Unlike the synthetic hair or artificial hair, human hair does not tangle, makes a lady look more beautiful, can be styled the way you want it and last longer(usually 1 to 2 years). When so many people hear the word “human hair”, what usually comes to their minds is outrageously expensive hair that is meant for the rich only. These people are not to be blamed for their perception because a lot of people have made it seem like you need to spend a fortune to wear human hair. During these past years, Nigerian women have spent so much money to buy human hair, but up till now there hasn’t been any store that makes buying human hair convenient and pocket-friendly for Nigerian woman.



HumanHairNigeria.com which is Nigeria’s largest and no.1 store for 100% human hair makes buying human hair pocket-friendly and convenient for Nigerian ladies. HumanHairNigeria.com sells real human hair extensions and wigs. Our hair does not contain artificial fibres and it can last up to 2 years. We sell 100% natural hair at lowest prices you can’t find anywhere else.



Human Hair Nigeria does not only give you premium hair at lowest prices, it also offers you a wide range of human hair extension and wigs in various types, length, colour and texture to enable you have a variety of hair options to choose from to give you that WOW! look that will get eyes popping. Our range of hair extensions and wigs include Brazilian, Peruvian, Indian, Cambodian, Malaysia and Chinese hair. We have the largest stock of hair you won’t find anywhere else in Nigeria.



To make the buying process simple and convenient for you, we provide you with multiple ordering platforms. You can order through our online store, www.humanhairnigeria.com and our facebook store, www.facebook.com/HumanHairNigeria instantly. This is an innovative feature that you can’t find anywhere else in Nigeria. We also make available multiple payment options to enable you pay with any of Nigerian banks’ ATM Cards, Visa and MasterCard Cards. We deliver your order free to anywhere in Nigeria within 3-5 working days.



Media Contact

Company’s Name: Human Hair Nigeria

Email: sales@humanhairnigeria.com

Company Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Website Address: http://www.humanhairnigeria.com