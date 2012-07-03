Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- World-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma) will conclude her 26th summer tour of the US at the Best Western Royal Plaza and Trade Center, Marlborough, MA with programs from July 14-17th.



Amma meaning mother, is famous for her unique practice of receiving all who come to her with a compassionate embrace. To date, Amma has hugged 32 million people in 20 countries around the world. The CBS TV Primetime Special, "In God's Name" profiled Amma as "one the twelve most influential religious leaders in the world."



Amma says that she is trying to awaken love and compassion, qualities that she feels are essential for world peace and harmony. "In today's world, people experience two types of poverty: the poverty caused by lack of food, clothing and shelter, and the poverty caused by lack of love and compassion," Amma says. "Of these two, the second type needs to be considered first because if we have love and compassion in our hearts, then we will wholeheartedly serve those who suffer from lack of food, clothing and shelter."



"Mata Amritanandamayi Math's mission of education, healthcare and rural development in an integrated way always inspires me." Indian President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam



"Amma has done more work than many governments have ever done for their people... her contribution is enormous." Prof. Muhammad Yunus, 2006 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate



Amma's humanitarian projects network Embracing the World, active in 30 countries, has developed a reputation for outstanding disaster-relief work and humanitarian activities. The United Nations conferred "Special Consultative Status" to Embracing the World's India-based organization (MAM)



Amma emerged as a global figure in disaster-relief in 2004 and has since donated over $50 million in relief and ground zero support to victims of the Japanese Tsunami, the earthquake in Haiti, floods in Bihar, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh in India and the devastating South India tsunami. Her efforts made headlines on World News Tonight with Peter Jennings, BBC News and in The New York Times. Amma gave $1 million to the Bush-Clinton Katrina Fund and in 2012 traveled to Japan to personally console survivors of the devastating tsunami and donated $1million USD for the education of children who lost both their parents http://www.embracingtheworld.org/what-we-do/disaster-relief/japan-relief/



Dr. Steven C. Rockefeller, PhD said, "When I think of Amma and her life of devotion and service, I see a shinning example for all of us of the spirit, reverence, compassion and care."



Programs include spiritual talks, devotional singing and the opportunity to receive Amma's darshan --a blessing in the form of a personal embrace. Free Programs are offered Saturday, July 14 at 10:00 am and 7:30 pm and Tuesday, July 17 at 7:00 pm. Pre-registration is required for a Retreat with Amma on July 15 -17. All programs will be held at the Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel & Trade Center, 181 Boston Post Rd. West, Marlborough, MA. For more information, visit: www.ammanewengland.org



Numbered tokens for individual blessings are distributed one hour before programs begin. Tokens are limited by time constraints.



On-Line Press Resources Available: fact sheet, bio, humanitarian-educational projects, photos, quotes, videos .



Media Contact:

vino_gupta@yahoo.com

617-285-8358

http://www.Amma.org