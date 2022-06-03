HUMBL, Inc. (OTC:HMBL) Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by HUMBL, Inc..



Investors who purchased shares of HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: July 19, 2022.



San Diego, CA based HUMBL, Inc., a digital commerce platform, connects consumers, freelancers and merchants in the digital economy worldwide.



HUMBL began trading publicly on November 12, 2020, after a reverse merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.



The Company's common stock sold under the ticker symbol "HMBL" on various OTC exchanges and/or the Company's unregistered digital asset sold as "BLOCKS Exchange Traded Index ("ETXs") on various cryptocurrency exchanges.



On April 25, 2022, the price of the HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) common stock hit a low of $0.11 per share, down from a price high of $6.84 between November 1, 2020 and May 19, 2022, which it has not been able to recover.



Likewise, the price of BLOCK ETX has dropped over 87% from its height between November 1, 2020 and May 19, 2022 and has not recovered.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) common shares between November 1, 2020 and May 19, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between November 1, 2020 and May 19, 2022, that the Defendants violated provisions of the Securities Exchange Act by making false and misleading statements concerning the Company's growth prospects, technological advancements, international partnerships, and financial benefits for HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) common stock and digital asset investors, as well as using selectively timed announcements to keep HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) stock price high so that Company insiders could sell off their holdings into artificially created volume. The complaint also alleges that Defendants violated provisions of the Securities Act by selling its unregistered securities (BLOCK ETX digital assets) to investors.



