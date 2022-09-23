HUMBL, Inc. (OTC:HMBL) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of HUMBL, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in OTC: HMBL stocks follows a lawsuit filed against HUMBL, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in OTC: HMBL stocks, concerns whether certain HUMBL, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants violated provisions of the Securities Exchange Act by making false and misleading statements concerning the Company's growth prospects, technological advancements, international partnerships, and financial benefits for HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) common stock and digital asset investors, as well as using selectively timed announcements to keep HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) stock price high so that Company insiders could sell off their holdings into artificially created volume. The complaint also alleges that Defendants violated provisions of the Securities Act by selling its unregistered securities (BLOCK ETX digital assets) to investors.



Those who purchased shares of HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.