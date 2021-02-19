New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- High demand for healthy and nutritional food products, increased need for enhancing the shelf-life of perishable products, growing awareness and adoption of healthy food products, changing preferences and wide applicability of humectants across cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Humectants during forecast period.



Market Size – USD 20.06 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for sugar-free and higher nutritional food products.



The Global Humectants Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever-expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Humectants market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are Cargill (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.). E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Roquette Frères (France), BASF SE, Lubrizol, Lipo Chemicals, Vantage Specialty Ingredients, Batory Foods., and others.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Humectants market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Humectants market is split into:



Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Synthetic

- Natural

o Animal-based

o Plant-based



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Sugar alcohol

- Glycerol

- Alpha hydroxyl acids & Polysaccharides

- Glycols

- Others



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Food & Beverages

o Bakery & confectionery products

o Beverages

o Functional & Nutritional food

o Others

- Oral & Personal care

- Pharmaceuticals

- Animal feed

- Others

- Itchy skin Application

- Corticosteroid creams and ointments

- Other creams and ointments

- Oral medications.



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humectants market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



