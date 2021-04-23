New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2021 -- High demand for healthy and nutritional food products, increased need for enhancing the shelf-life of perishable products, growing awareness and adoption of healthy food products, changing preferences and wide applicability of humectants across cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Humectants during forecast period.



Market Size – USD 20.06 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for sugar-free and higher nutritional food products.



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Humectants Market was valued at USD 20.06 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 35.4 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3%. It is the agent that prevent moisture loss and keep the surface hydrated and moisturized and can be found in various cosmetic products like creams, gels, lip balms and lotions. They are even used in F&B industry to retain the moisture and keep them fresh for a longer duration while increasing their shelf-life. Apart from moisturization, it provides other benefits like exfoliation, enhancing the texture, makes skin soft and smooth and prevents dryness. They also acts like magnets and attracts water molecules from the surrounding into the skin. Humectants are extensively used in the industry as an additive to enhance the shelf-life of food products. The advantages of humectants life safe, odor less, lack of extreme flavors, nutritional value and easy availability is expected to boost the demand in industry. Adding humectants to food products enables it to reduce the microbial activity, enhances stability and maintains the texture, taste, smell and quality of the food product. Increase in need for increasing the shelf-life of products and growing demand for healthy and nutritional food products is expected to drive the market of humectants. Humectants play a crucial role in keeping the food safe for consumption. Unsafe food is expected to lead to a vicious cycle of diseases affecting infants, children and elderly. According to a report by World Health Organization (WHO), around 40% of the children below 5 years of age are suffering from foodborne diseases while approximately 125,000 deaths occur every year due to malnutrition and food poisoning in children. The government is taking initiatives to urge people on consuming safe and healthy food to prevent deaths due to unsafe consumption.



Key participants include Cargill (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.). E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Roquette Frères (France), BASF SE, Lubrizol, Lipo Chemicals, Vantage Specialty Ingredients, Batory Foods.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- The market is growing at a CAGR of 1% in Asia Pacific followed by Europe and North America, with 7.1 % and 7.0% CAGR, respectively. Growing demand for humectants as additives and moisturizing agents in cosmetic industry is fueling up the industry.

- As of 2018, Sugar alcohol segment is the dominating Humectants which holds 42.4% of the global market. European regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America regions.

- Moisture affects the microbial activity that accelerates certain chemical changes leading to a change in the texture, taste, color and aroma of product. Humectants prevent this by controlling the moisture changes in the product due to its surrounding humidity fluctuations.

- Humectants can be synthetic and natural. Salt and sugar are the most commonly used natural humectants in industry while some of the natural humectants like honey, egg yolk, egg white and molasses are used to keep it fresh for a longer duration.

- The key manufacturers are developing new strategies to improve the product value and develop products that are more environment and user friendly.

- Humectants can control the moisture especially in humid climate, thereby, reducing the microbial activity taking place in the food and are widely used as additive to preserve it for a longer duration.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Humectants market on the basis of source type, product type, application type and region:



Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Synthetic

Natural

Animal-based

Plant-based



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Sugar alcohol

Glycerol

Alpha hydroxyl acids & Polysaccharides

Glycols

Others



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Food & Beverages

Bakery & confectionery products

Beverages

Functional & Nutritional food

Others

Oral & Personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Animal feed

Others

Itchy skin Application

Corticosteroid creams and ointments

Other creams and ointments

Oral medications



Regional (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Changing lifestyle and taste

3.2. Expansion of food industry

3.3. Rise in cosmetics products

3.4. Government rules on standard of humectants

Chapter 4. Humectants Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Humectants Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Humectants Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Humectants Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Increasing demand for sugar-free additives

4.4.1.2. Increasing awareness on healthy food products

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Side effects due to use of humectants

4.4.2.2. Volatility in prices of raw materials

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Humectants Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Humectants PESTEL Analysis

….

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Strategy Benchmarking

9.5. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Cargill

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. The Dow Chemical Company

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Archer Daniels Midland Company

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Roquette Frères

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue….



