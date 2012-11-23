Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp), the leader in healthy dark chocolate products, has been named as the official sponsor of the Xo-Love Project, an international humanitarian effort. The humanitarian effort is a component of the company’s social responsibility initiative.



“The Xo-Love Project is an exciting program to be a part of and one MXI-Corp is thrilled to sponsor,” said MXI-Corp Founder and Executive Vice President, Andrew Brooks. “The project has made some incredible strides, and we look forward to continued humanitarian aid outreach.”



The Xo-love Project made its inaugural humanitarian aid trip in November 2008 to a small village in Mexico, about two and a half hours from Cancun, Mexico. The Xoçai™ Xo-Love team worked with a small village of 12 families, providing art and painting supplies, clothes, shoes, blankets, personal hygiene items and toys, donated by Xo-Love Project supporters.



The Xo-Love Project team and the children in the village painted with the donated art supplies, and the paintings were auctioned at the January 2009 Xoçai™ “Learn to Earn” event in Las Vegas. Proceeds from the auction went to the village. Since the inaugural 2008 mission, there have been four additional excursions to Mexico to help this gifted community with sanitation and nutritional needs through education and training.



“MXI-Corp lives its corporate social responsibility initiative and seeks out opportunities to reduce its footprint and increase charitable donations and community outreach,” said Winner’s Circle International President Adam Green, who is a MXI Ambassador and Multi-Millionaire Member. “The Xo-Love Project is a wonderful program to support, whether through the humanitarian aid trips or through supply donations.”



About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in healthy, dark chocolate products. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company’s proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion.



