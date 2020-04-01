Hummus Market by Deployment, Capability, Equipment and End User Analysis by 2025 : Strauss Group, Bakkavor, Tribe Hummus, Boar's Head

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Hummus is a Levantine dip or spread made from cooked, mashed chickpeas or other beans, blended with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and garlic. It is popular in the Middle East and Mediterranean, as well as in Middle Eastern cuisine around the globe. It can also be found in most grocery stores in North America and Europe.



In the coming years the demand for hummus in Europe market is expected to drive the market for more emerging countries. Increasing of industrial field expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of hummus in emerging countries will drive growth in global market.



The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.



The global Hummus market was 758.5 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 950.8 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Strauss Group

- Bakkavor

- Tribe Hummus

- Boar's Head

- Lantana Foods

- Finnish Cheese Company



Segment by Type:

- Original Hummus

- Red Pepper Hummus

- Roasted Garlic Hummus

- Black Olive Hummus

- White Bean Hummus

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

- Independent Retailers

- Convenience Stores



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. HUMMUS Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. HUMMUS Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. HUMMUS Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global HUMMUS Market Forecast

4.5.1. HUMMUS Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. HUMMUS Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. HUMMUS Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global HUMMUS Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. HUMMUS Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global HUMMUS Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. HUMMUS Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global HUMMUS Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. HUMMUS Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global HUMMUS Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. HUMMUS Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global HUMMUS Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=99075



