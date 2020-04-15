Hummus Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2025 - Top Companies Strauss Group, Bakkavor, Tribe Hummus, Boar's Head

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- This report studies the Hummus market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



The global Hummus Market was 758.5 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 950.8 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2019 and 2025.



An analysis of Hummus market has been provided in the latest report launched by Dataintelo.com that primarily focuses on the market trends, demand spectrum, and future prospects of this industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed statistical overview in terms of trends outlining the geographical opportunities and contributions by prominent industry share contenders.



The Report entitled 2019-2025 Global Hummus Market Report explores the essential factors of the Hummus market considering such as industry situations, market demands, market players adopted business strategies and their growth scenario. The Global Hummus market has been separated by this report based on the key player's profiles, Type, Application and Regions.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=99075



Segment by Key players:

- Strauss Group

- Bakkavor

- Tribe Hummus

- Boar's Head

- Lantana Foods

- Finnish Cheese Company

- Cedar?s

- Athenos

- Sevan AB

- Hope Foods



Segment by Type:

- Original Hummus

- Red Pepper Hummus

- Roasted Garlic Hummus

- Black Olive Hummus

- White Bean Hummus

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

- Independent Retailers

- Convenience Stores



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=99075



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Hummus Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Hummus Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Hummus Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Hummus Market Forecast

4.5.1. Hummus Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Hummus Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Hummus Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Hummus Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Hummus Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Hummus Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Hummus Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Hummus Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Hummus Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Hummus Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Hummus Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Hummus Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=99075



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.