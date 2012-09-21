Humorous New Book "Michael Did What?" Now Available for the Kindle at Amazon.com

Levittown, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Amazon.com is now featuring a humorous new eBook from author Michael Cavallo titled, “Michael Did What?” The book details a series of humorous events in the life of Michael, a truly incredible person whose accomplishments range from the simplest of tasks to the most extraordinary accomplishments. Readers of “Michael Did What” will be left asking themselves, “What Hasn’t Michael Done?”



The book is perfect for those times when the reader needs a little humor, a pick me up, or just to get in that sarcastic frame of mind. The book is designed to be a simple listing of the amazing things Michael has done and/or been involved in. In his Forrest Gump-like life, Michael seems to have been involved in just about every major event known to man. Readers will also learn that Michael once coached a colorblind amputee to the World Twister! Championship, and that Michael discovered the atomic weight of the periodic table, which is 3.65 ounces.



Michael Cavallo’s wit and ability to evoke humor ebook is apparent throughout the book. As readers follow Michael’s exploits they will chuckle at some of the creative things Cavallo has thought up. It’s likely the reader will not be able to stop reading about the exploits of Michael and they will be left wanting more.



Michael Cavallo lives in Levittown, New York with his wife Joanne, and his two stepsons. He is best known for his love of utter silliness and counts Monty Python and Dave Barry as his major comedic influences. Being weird is a badge of honor for Michael and he now presents that weirdness to the world in “Michael Did What?”



Michael Did What? was released on September 4, 2012 and is now available for download to the Kindle on Amazon.com. Those who want an infusion of humor into their lives can get the eBook now at http://www.amazon.com/Michael-Did-What-ebook/dp/B00962W3ZS.



Contact Information:

Michael Cavallo

8 Gleaner Lane

Levittown, NY 11756

cavjett@yahoo.com