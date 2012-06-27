"Hungarian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Hungary to 2016" Published

Recently published research from Canadean, "Hungarian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Hungary to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- "Hungarian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Hungary to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Hungarian foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the Hungarian foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and Hungary's business environment and landscape.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Like other countries the foodservice industry in Hungary suffered a decline in sales due to the global financial crisis. However, the foodservice industry is expected to grow in future due to the increasing shift towards smaller households and the rising popularity of eating out-of-home.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The advent of the economic crisis in 2008 led to a decline in consumer confidence in Hungary, which in turn led to reluctance on the part of consumers to spend on foodservices, which resulted in a decline in sales during 2009. However, foodservice industry sales recovered in 2010 due to an increase in disposable income, rising female workforce, and growing preference for eating out-of-home.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of the foodservice sector in Hungary.
This report provides readers with in depth data on the valuation and development of both the Profit and Cost sectors in the Hungarian foodservice market.
This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average price, foodservice sales, sales per outlet and transactions per outlet per week across nearly 50 sub-channels.
This report provides highly granular future forecasts and historic market data to aid market and strategic planning.
This report will help you to assess the impact of economic recession and recovery on foodservice market growth.
