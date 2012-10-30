Hungary Beer Market Insights 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Canadean, "Hungary Beer Market Insights 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Product Synopsis
A detailed market research report on the Hungary beer industry. Researched and published by Canadean.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report comprises of high level market research data on the Hungary beer industry, published by Canadean. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The lowest price is the name of the game in the Hungarian beer market. The first question a consumer will usually ask is 'how much'? Despite considering the quality of a product, consumers will generally look for the lowest priced alternative in most cases. The focus in 2011 was on addressing consumer demand for paying less, in order to win their custom. In some cases this turned out to be very difficult or even impossible, as production costs continued to increase and erode margins.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
For beer this means that consumers are generally opting for Private Label instead of branded products, imported cheap canned beer (branded or PL) instead of locally produced premium international brands, or even parallel channels. Promotion hunting has become a national sport of sorts within Hungary, with many producers forced by the increasing competition to sell their brands at a lower price per pack or offer more products for the price of one.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Hungary Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Hungary Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2007 to 2011 plus forecasts for 2012, enabling historical and current trend analysis.
This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2011.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles of major brewers
Companies Mentioned in this Report: HEINEKEN HUNGARY, BORSODI (STARBEV), DREHER SORGYARAK (SABMILLER), PECS SORFOZDE RT, Carlsberg Hungary, Ilzer Sorgyar Rt (Ilzer Brewery), Liquid Gold (importer)
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Austria Beer Market Insights 2012
- Bulgaria Beer Market Insights 2012
- Belgium Beer Market Insights 2012
- China Beer Market Insights 2012
- Ireland Beer Market Insights 2012
- Australia Beer Market Insights 2012
- Taiwan Beer Market Insights 2012
- Thailand Beer Market Insights 2012
- Norway Beer Market Insights 2012
- Finland Beer Market Insights 2012