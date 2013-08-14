Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Hungary Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Hungary beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises of high level market research data on the Hungary beer industry, published by . The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Most of the beer consumed in Hungary is lager beer, which continues to hold a share of almost 94%, although the segment has lost 5% to other beers over the past five years, as the market has diversified and become more sophisticated.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Heineken created the non-alcoholic beer mixes segment by launching Soproni Zero in 2012. This move was shortly followed by Molson Coors' introduction of BorsodiFriss Zero and it is reasonable to expect the same move from SABMiller in 2013.As the market faces a relapse and leading brewers are fighting for their market share, the market gets more sophisticated, with brewers trying to attract consumers by other means than just price promotions.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Hungary Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Hungary Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

An increase in excise duty was introduced for all brewers, large and small in early 2013. Adding to the 2% increase in VAT during 2012, this pushes the duties levied on beer to one of the highest in the EU.



Domestic consumption was limited by the persisting poor macroeconomics in Hungary.



The decline in exports was not only due to the decreasing consumption of beer in many European countries. In countries like Romania, where consumption increased, brewers simply failed to capitalize on the chances these markets presented.



The Hungarian beer market has become highly aggregated. This was furthered by the top three brewers' combined market share being almost 3% higher in comparison to the previous year.



Due to high costs penetrating the modern retail channel with national distribution is extremely difficult for small brewers. As a result, aside from the brands of the leading brewers, only imported beers are usually found in modern retail outlets.



Key Highlights

The Hungarian beer market has a relatively small number of products produced under PL, recording modest market share of below 9%, despite impressive growth in 2012.



According to most producers, beer mixes are close to reaching their full potential and therefore the segment needs to be stimulated. The main innovations designed to energize the segment were new flavors in the existing ranges and the launch of more non-alcoholic beer mixes during the year.



Despite the fact that, in volume terms at least, small brewers remain insignificant and their path to consumers is more difficult due to the high costs of distributing outside their neighboring areas or penetrating modern retail, microbreweries take pride in their products and continue to present them at various festivals across the country throughout the year.



Borsodi launched an extra large beer can (55cl), unique on the Hungarian beer market and promoted it as '10% free beer', and also released a 50cl PET bottle for BorsodiFriss lemon beer mix. It is similar to soft drinks packaging and directly targets soft drinks consumers.



Most of the beer market's contraction in 2012 was caused by the continuing decline in on-premise consumption, as consumers are forced to limit their number of on-premise visits by the widespread lack of disposable income.



Companies Mentioned



HEINEKEN HUNGARY, BORSODI (Molson Coors), DREHER SORGYARAK (SABMILLER), PECS SORFOZDE RT, Carlsberg Hungary, Liquid Gold (importer)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139548/hungary-beer-market-insights-2013.html