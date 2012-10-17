New Medical Devices market report from Global Markets Direct: "Hungary Cardiovascular Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Global Markets Direct's new report, "Hungary Cardiovascular Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018" provides key market data on the Hungary Cardiovascular Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within ten market categories - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, External Defibrillators, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Electrophysiology, Cardiovascular Surgery, Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by Global Markets Direct's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Cardiovascular Devices market categories - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, External Defibrillators, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Electrophysiology, Cardiovascular Surgery, Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within ten market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the ten market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Hungary Cardiovascular Devices market.
- Key players covered include Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation , St. Jude Medical, Inc., Abbott Laboratories , Biotronik SE & Co. KG , Cordis Corporation and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Hungary Cardiovascular Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cordis Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Philips Healthcare, Sorin S.p.A., Terumo Corporation, Biosense Webster, Inc., Zoll Medical Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, MAQUET GmbH & Co. KG, Cardiac Science Corporation, Volcano Corporation, Welch Allyn Inc., ev3 Inc., Biosensors International Group, Ltd., HeartWare International, Inc., Thoratec Corporation, GE Healthcare, OSI Systems, Inc., Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Schiller AG, AGA Medical Holdings, Inc., Berlin Heart GmbH, Teleflex Incorporated, Opto Circuits India Limited, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Covidien plc
