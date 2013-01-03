"Hungary Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- The Hungarian consumer electronics market is in no position to enjoy a recovery in 2012, with overall demand expected to decline by around 2%, although there should be a few growth areas such as tablets. The Hungarian consumer faces yet another tough year, as fiscal austerity, tighter credit conditions, weakening confidence, a still-large overhang of debt and elevated unemployment level all pose major challenges to households. However, the consumer electronics market still has considerable latent growth potential. Home computer penetration remains low compared with peer group countries for example - only slightly higher than Romania and Bulgaria - while internet penetration is also relatively low as a percentage of households.
Headline Expenditure Projections
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Computer hardware sales: US$1.3bn in 2011 to US$1.2bn in 2012, -5% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to macroeconomic factors, but faster growth expected in 2013 and 4G/LTE mobile service rollouts could provide a boost to sales of tablets and netbooks. AV sales: US$785mn in 2011 to US$792mn in 2012, +1% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to macroeconomic factors, but growing penetration of digital TV is driving demand for flat-screen TV sets.
Handset sales: US$285mn in 2011 to US$300mn in 2012, +5% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, but operator promotions are driving sales of smartphones.
Risk/Reward Rating: Hungary's score was 45.5 out of 100.0. Hungary took 5th place in our latest RRR table, behind the Czech Republic and Poland, but still ahead of emerging markets Bulgaria, Serbia and Croatia.
Key Trends & Developments
Telecoms operators reported solid growth in mobile broadband subscriptions in 2011 and this trend should help to support sales of mobile connectivity devices such as tablets and notebooks, which are bundled with service contracts. Credit is still tight throughout the economy however, and should the forint depreciate significantly further, consumers would be subject to considerable pressure, which in turn would depress spending.
While about 99% of Hungarian households have TV sets, there is a trend for multiple sets, with half of households having at least two sets. Flat-screen TV sets will be the main driver of AV category sales growth over the forecast period as consumers upgrade and trade their old models for digital. The market for analogue TV sets has collapsed dramatically over the last few years, coinciding with the economic crisis. Meanwhile the number of digital television subscriptions in Hungary is steadily increasing and rose to 712,000 in February 2012, according to official data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Bulgaria Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012
- Czech Republic Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012
- Chile Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012
- Venezuela Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012
- South Africa Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012
- Indonesia Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012
- Peru Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012
- Philippines Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012
- China Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012
- Mexico Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012