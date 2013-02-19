Hungary Hospital Supplies Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018 New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Hungary Hospital Supplies Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018 provides key market data on the Hungary Hospital Supplies Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within market categories – Disposable Hospital Supplies, Syringes and Needles, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment, Operating Room Equipment and Patient Examination Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Hospital Supplies Devices market categories – Disposable Hospital Supplies, Syringes and Needles, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment, Operating Room Equipment and Patient Examination Devices.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Hungary Hospital Supplies Devices market.
- Key players covered include Molnlycke Health Care AB, Cardinal Health, Inc., Getinge AB, 3M Health Care, Paul Hartmann AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company and others.
Reasons to buy
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Hungary Hospital Supplies Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned
Molnlycke Health Care AB Cardinal Health, Inc. Getinge AB Paul Hartmann AG Becton, Dickinson and Company 3M Health Care Medline Industries, Inc. B. Braun Melsungen AG Kimberly-Clark Corporation Sunrise Medical, Inc. Baxter International Inc. Invacare Corporation Ansell Limited Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG Covidien plc Steris Corporation Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Stryker Corporation BERCHTOLD Holding GmbH Skytron Permobil AB Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc. Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH Terumo Corporation Belimed Sauter AG
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