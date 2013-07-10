Hungary Oil & Gas Report Q3 2013 - New Report Available

New Energy market report from Business Monitor International: "Hungary Oil & Gas Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- While national energy group MOL has great plans for the Central European region, maximising the impact of its downstream assets, it can do little to ease Hungary's growing dependence on imported oil and gas. Independent explorers have made some recent progress in locating untapped (largely gas) reserves, but the upstream picture remains relatively unattractive. Hungary's commitment to the new South Stream gas pipeline scheme should provide greater long-term supply security.
The main trends and developments for Hungary's oil and gas sector are:
- Falcon Oil & Gas has discovered a large Basin-Centred Gas Accumulation (BCGA) and a potential fractured oil and gas play in the Mako Trough area in south-central Hungary. RPS Energy in a report dated January 2013 estimates that eight prospects in the Algyo Play contain gross unrisked recoverable prospective gas resources of 568bn cubic feet, or 16.1bn cubic metres (bcm) (P50). Contingent resources for the Mako Production Licence, estimated for the Deep Mako Trough, include 35.3trn cubic feet (1,000bcm) of gas and 76.7mn bbl of oil (P50).
- In January 2013, Falcon agreed a three-well drilling exploration programme with Serbia's NIS (owned 56% by Gazprom), to target the Algyo Play. NIS has made a cash payment of US$1.5mn to Falcon and agreed to drill three exploration wells by July 2014. NIS will earn 50% of net production from the first three wells, and has the option to participate in any future drilling on terms to be negotiated, after paying Falcon US$2.75mn. Falcon is to be fully carried on the drilling and testing of the three exploration wells. Drilling preparations are already underway. NIS has informed the company that it expects the first well to spud by the end of Q2 2013.
- Explorer Ascent Resources has estimated that around 50% of the tight gas in the Petisovci-Lovaszi area (on the Hungary/Slovenia border) can be recovered. Proven and probable reserves are almost 12bcm. Recent drilling success means that Ascent can now proceed with the re-development of the Petisovci field. The company is studying options that would see it bring gas production on stream at Pg-10 and Pg-11A during the first half of 2013.
- Hungarian utility MVM is expected to acquire German utility E.ON's local gas trading and storage units. MVM could pay around EUR800mn for the two units, according to local newspaper Vilaggazdasag.
- Over the medium term, an increase in overall gas consumption from an estimated 11.7bcm in 2012 to around 15.9bcm in 2017 is expected, followed by growth to 18.9bcm by 2022 - implying that net gas imports could reach 17.9bcm by the end the period. Efforts are being made to stabilise domestic gas production, but there is little sign of any major increase in volume.
