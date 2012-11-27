Fast Market Research recommends "Hungary Patient Monitoring Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018" from Global Markets Direct, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Global Markets Direct's new report, "Hungary Patient Monitoring Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018", provides key market data on the Hungary Patient Monitoring market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within seven market categories - Fetal Monitors, Micro-Electromechanical Systems, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories and Remote Patient Monitoring. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key recent developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by Global Markets Direct's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Patient Monitoring market categories - Fetal Monitors, Micro-Electromechanical Systems, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories and Remote Patient Monitoring.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within seven market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the seven market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Hungary Patient Monitoringmarket.
- Key players covered include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd., Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, A&D Medical / LifeSource, Paul Hartmann AG and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Hungary Patient Monitoring competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd., A&D Medical / LifeSource, Paul Hartmann AG, 3M Health Care Ltd., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Microlife Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Schiller AG, Mindray Medical International Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Terumo Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Rossmax International Ltd., ArjoHuntleigh, Welch Allyn Inc.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Poland Patient Monitoring Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- Finland Patient Monitoring Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- Chile Patient Monitoring Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- Switzerland Patient Monitoring Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- Norway Patient Monitoring Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- Egypt Patient Monitoring Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- Ireland Patient Monitoring Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- Portugal Patient Monitoring Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- United Arab Emirates Patient Monitoring Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- Turkey Patient Monitoring Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018