01/05/2012 -- Reportstack announces the addition of Hungary Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2017 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Remote Patient Monitoring and Others market report to its offering



Summary



"Hungary Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2017 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Remote Patient Monitoring and Others", a new report by Global Markets Direct, provides key market data on the Hungary Patient Monitoring market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within seven market categories - Fetal Monitors, Micro-Electromechanical Systems, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories and Remote Patient Monitoring. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key recent developments.This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.



Scope



- Market size and company share data for Patient Monitoring market categories - Fetal Monitors, Micro-Electromechanical Systems, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories and Remote Patient Monitoring.- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within seven market categories. Data from 2003 to 2010, forecast forward for 7 years to 2017.

- 2010 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the seven market categories.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Hungary Patient Monitoringmarket.

- Key players covered include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, OMRON HEALTHCARE Co., Ltd., A&D Medical / LifeSource, HARTMANN GROUP and others.



Companies Mentioned



Philips Healthcare GE Healthcare Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA OMRON HEALTHCARE Co., Ltd. A&D Medical / LifeSource HARTMANN GROUP BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG 3M Health Care Microlife Corporation Schiller AG Medtronic, Inc. Mindray Medical International Limited Nihon Kohden Corporation Terumo Corporation St. Jude Medical, Inc. Boston Scientific Corporation Welch Allyn Inc. Rossmax International Ltd. ArjoHuntleigh



