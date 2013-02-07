Hungary Real Estate Report Q1 2013 - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Hungary Real Estate Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- The Hungary real estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments throughout the country in the context of continuing domestic and regional economic weakness.
With a focus on the principal cities of Budapest, Gyor and Debrecen, the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of government austerity on a market already characterised by a static supply and demand dynamic. Hungary's real estate market, like so many others, was seriously damaged by the global financial crisis. An uptick in demand for office and retail space, as well as industrial property will only arise in tandem with a broader economic recovery. Nevertheless, this is once again under threat as Hungary's economy continues to struggle as a combination of slowing economic activity across Western Europe and severe financial stresses at home weigh heavily on all components of GDP by expenditure.
In spite of the weak economic backdrop, and a construction sector which continues to be under pressure, our latest data collection from Hungary - covering the first six months of 2012 - has revealed a cautiously optimistic outlook over the medium term. While our indicators were not unanimously positive, the landscape represents a fairly steady start to 2012 as the numbers have remained broadly constant, with Gyor holding the most promise in terms of annualised performance. We do not anticipate an immediate change in fortunes for the sector, but believe that by 2013 the country will see a much improved pipeline and real estate outlook.
