Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Hungary Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Hungary Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market but flags shortterm

concerns about the impact on Hungary's economic outlook of investor fears regarding central bank

independence and potentially inflationary monetary policy.

The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Hungarian retail market while minimising

investment risk, and also explores the impact of continued uncertainty in the eurozone on the Hungarian

consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139691/hungary-retail-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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