New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- BMI View: Due to saturation in the mobile market opportunities for operators are primarily in encouraging subscribers to upgrade their handsets or move to higher capacity data services to generate additional revenues . There is additional pressure on traditional service revenues as smartphone users substitute voice and messaging usage to IP alternatives. Meanwhile, there is a significant opportunity for wireline service providers in migrating subscriptions to higher speed services such as cable over DOCSIS3.0 and FTTx, thereby raising ARPU. The medium term outlook is therefore mixed, with operators that position their product to capture growth from customers upgrading services likely to outperform.
Key Data
- After net subscription losses in 2011 and 2012 the mobile market returned to growth in 2013 with total subscriptions up 0.6% to 10.755mn in Q413.
- Meanwhile the mobile internet market is booming. NMHH reported a total of 3.095mn active mobile internet subscriptions at the end of 2013, up 29%, making it the outperforming growth segment of Hungary's telecoms market.
- Converged service provision acted as a buffer against fixed-to-mobile substitution in 2013, with fixed-line subscriptions up 2.6% to 3.039mn in Q413.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Trends And Developments
The wireline market in Hungary has shifted towards a converged service centric market since 2011 - with the leading operators Magyar Telekom and UPC both aggressively marketing packages combining fixed-line, pay-TV and broadband services. UPC has successfully leveraged its broadband speed advantages through DOCSIS3.0 based cable services, while Magyar has extensive reach and a mix of DSL, cable and fibre infrastructure. The main loser has been Invitel, owned by private equity firm Mid-Europa Partners, which announced it is looking to sell Invitel, with a formal sales process expected to begin in Q214 or Q314. The company is valued at EUR200mn-EUR300mn, although Mid Europa could look to break up its...
The Hungary Telecommunications Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s independent industry forecasts on the future strength of Hungary's ICT market, covering the fixed-line, mobile and internet segments and analyses latest regulatory developments and corporate news, including investment activity, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships. Leading operators and manufacturers are fully profiled, highlighting their quarterly financial performance, capital expenditure plans and latest contracts.
BMI's Hungary Telecommunications Report provides industry professionals and researchers, operators, equipment suppliers and vendors, corporate and financial services analysts and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the telecoms industry in Hungary.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Colombia Telecommunications Report Q3 2014
- Argentina Telecommunications Report Q3 2014
- Ireland Telecommunications Report Q3 2014
- 2014 Worldwide Wired Telecommunications Carriers Industry - Industry & Market Report
- Czech Republic Telecommunications Report Q2 2014
- Caribbean Telecommunications Report Q2 2014
- Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar Telecommunications Report Q2 2014
- India Telecommunications Report Q2 2014
- Nigeria Telecommunications Report Q2 2014
- Kazakhstan and Central Asia Telecommunications Report Q2 2014