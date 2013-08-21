Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Hungary Telecommunications Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Hungary's mobile market is mature, with opportunities for growth concentrated in encouraging

subscribers to upgrade their handsets or move to faster data services. Migration strategies have been

adopted by operators as overall growth opportunities have diminished - with total mobile subscriptions

declining each quarter of 2012. Meanwhile, the fixed-line sector has surprised many with its

robustness. Against the standard trend of mobile substitution, the the number of fixed-line subscribers

actually increased in Q113. While we do not expect that this trend will continue over the long term, it is

indicative of the success of bundled packages and faster wireline broadband packages.

Key Data

? After net subscription loss in each quarter of 2012, the mobile market returned to growth in Q113 with

the addition of 15,000 subscriptions.

? NMHH reported a total of 2.504mn active mobile internet subscriptions at the end of March 2013, up

37.7% y-o-y - making it the outperforming growth segment of Hungary's telecoms market.

? High-speed broadband subscriptions have continued to grow rapidly, with cable over DOCSIS3.0 and

FTTx subscriptions up 66.6% and 17.6% respectively y-o-y to Q113.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/139692/hungary-telecommunications-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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