Recently published research from Timetric, "Hungary's Cards and Payments Industry: Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Hungarian GDP contracted by -6.8% in 2009, impacting the overall banking and financial services industry. The economy recovered in 2010 and 2011, but contracted again in 2012. However, it is expected to record robust growth over the forecast period, with real GDP growth rising from 1.26% in 2014 to 1.61% in 2018. Improved GDP growth, rising per capita income and low inflation are expected to raise consumer confidence and increase spending, resulting in an increased scope for card-based transactions. This will be further supported by rising online and mobile penetration, and the emergence of Europay, MasterCard and Visa (EMV) cards, near-field communication (NFC) technology, and mobile wallets.
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The Hungarian card payments channel registered positive growth during the review period (2009-2013), recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.49% to reach 9.0 million cards in circulation by the end of 2013. In value terms, the card payments channel valued HUF8.1 trillion (US$36.2 billion) in 2013. The debit cards category held the highest share with 85.7% of the cards in circulation in 2013. It is expected maintain the highest share of the overall payments channel and record a forecast-period (2014-2018) CAGR of 1.57%, rising from 7.8 million cards in 2014 to 8.3 million in 2018. The credit cards category had the second-largest share with 13.5% in 2013, followed by prepaid cards with 0.6%. Over the forecast period, the number of prepaid cards is expected to increase from 72,964 in 2014 to 216,724 in 2018, at a CAGR of 31.28%. The charge card category held the smallest industry share of 0.2% in 2013.
Report Highlights
- The Hungarian card payments channel registered positive growth during the review period (2009-2013), recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.49% to reach 9.0 million cards in circulation by the end of 2013. In value terms, the card payments channel valued HUF8.1 trillion (US$36.2 billion) in 2013. The debit cards category held the highest share with 85.7% of the cards in circulation in 2013. It is expected maintain the highest share of the overall payments channel and record a forecast-period (2014-2018) CAGR of 1.57%, rising from 7.8 million cards in 2014 to 8.3 million in 2018.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Magyar Cetelem Bank, OTP Bank, UniCredit Bank Hungary, Kereskedelmi es Hitelbank, Citibank, MasterCard, Visa,
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