Hunger Games Fundraising Event Draws Big Crowds

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- Groups searching for a new fundraising event idea are increasingly turning to popular media for inspiration for their next fundraiser. And what better way to do that than to base their next fundraiser on the wildly popular Hunger Games books and movie?



“In order to draw big crowds, groups are trying to appeal to the broadest possible demographic with a very fun outdoor gathering,” says Kimberly Reynolds, author of Fundraising Success. “Many groups see this type of event as very family friendly.”



“A Hunger Games fundraiser appeals to teens as well as adults and offers a very adaptable format for a fun event,” adds Reynolds. “You can include a costume contest, an archery competition, a marksmanship event using paintball guns, an obstacle course, and a weird food eating challenge that will all provide plenty of excitement.”



For large events, group your competitors by age range or skill set and offer prizes at each level. Get audiences involved by voting on the best costume, fiercest competitor, most likely to succeed, worst obstacle course wipeout, etc.



Make your event even more appealing by providing fun activities for younger children like face painting, bean bag tossing competitions, inflatable jump rooms, and more.



Groups can raise funds by selling tickets, conducting raffles, and offering donated goods and services via silent auctions. Food and drink sales offer another source of revenue. For larger crowds, provide live music and consider offering fresh food such as a pig roast, barbecue, or other foods in line with the theme. Due to the competitive nature of a Hunger Games event, families will stay for several hours and enjoy every minute of it. For more information on how to put together your own version, visit FundraiserHelp.com.



About Fundraiser Help

Fundraiser Help, provides fundraising ideas covering every type of fundraiser ranging from car washes and candy sales to charity auctions and online fundraising. Articles and resource links are geared toward schools, nonprofit groups, churches, and youth sports teams. Online since 2002, the website provides insight and experience that will help any individual or group raise more funds.



FundraiserHelp.com provides fundraising ideas for school fundraisers, capital campaigns, and non-profit fund raising. The website features over 1,200 pages of tips, resources, and proven strategies for maximizing your fundraising success. The website receives over 500,000 unique visitors per month and does not sell any fundraising products.



About Kimberly Reynolds

A former technology sales executive with Dell Computer and Cisco Systems, Kimberly Reynolds is the author of "Fundraising Success!" and is an active participant in school fundraising and several non-profit groups.