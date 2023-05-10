Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2023 -- Acclaimed author, Carolyn Steel joins ON CITIES for a thought-provoking conversation on the relationship between food and cities. The feeding of cities has greater social and physical impact on us and our planet than anything else we do. Yet few of us living in modern cities are conscious of the process. In her books, "Hungry City" and "Sitopia", Steel discusses the history of food production and distribution, the challenges of feeding our growing cities sustainably, and her vision of Sitopia, a new way of thinking about food and its role in creating more resilient, equitable and joyful urban futures. With practical ideas and fascinating insights, this episode is a must-listen for anyone concerned with health, the future of food and its impact on cities and society. Tune in Friday, May 12th at 11:00 AM EST, 8:00 AM PST at www.voiceamerica.com/show/4119/on-cities; and find all previous episodes on Spotify, Apple iTunes or your favorite podcast platform.



About Carolyn Steel

Carolyn Steel is an architect and leading thinker on food and cities. She has worked with the practice of Kilburn Nightingale Architects since 1989; and is the author of the award-winning "Hungry City: How Food Shapes Our Lives" and "Sitopia: How Food Can Save the World." Her concept of sitopia, or food-place (from the Greek sitos, food + topos, place) has gained broad recognition across a wide range of fields in design, ecology, academia and the arts.



Carolyn studied at Cambridge University and has since taught at Cambridge, London Metropolitan, Wageningen and Slow Food Universities and at the London School of Economics, where she was inaugural director of the Cities programme. She is currently a Research Fellow at Aeres University in the Netherlands.



Carolyn is in worldwide demand as a public speaker and her 2009 TED talk has received more than one million views. In addition to numerous public appearances, she has collaborated with several cities and institutions including Stroom den Haag in The Hague, The City of Groningen and the MAS Museum in Antwerp, where her work inspired the new permanent exhibition, Antwerp à la Carte. She is a trustee of the Oxford Food Symposium.



A Rome Scholar in 1995-6, Carolyn won the Royal Society of Literature Jerwood Award for Non-Fiction for Hungry City and Sitopia was shortlisted for the Wainwright Prize. Both books were chosen as a BBC Food Programme book of the year; and the Ecologist magazine has called Carolyn a "21st Century Visionary."



About On Cities

Did you know that the quality of our daily lives is directly influenced by the design of our built environment? Our homes, our work, the way we move, and where we play are all shaped by the design of our cities. This thought-provoking new show from architect, urban design and educator Carie Penabad, examines the complex forces that shape the making of our physical world. Lively conversations with leading experts in a variety of fields engage some of the greatest challenges facing our cities today including climate change, affordable housing, imbedded technologies, infrastructure design, architecture and the arts, urban policy, social mobility and much, much more. Tune in each week at 11:00 AM EST, 8:00 AM PST on the VoiceAmerica Variety Chanel so that we can design a better world.



About Carie Penabad

Carie Penabad is a founding partner of the Miami-based firm of CÚRE & PENABAD Architecture. The work of the firm insists on the importance of architecture and the design of the city as a singular investigation where inquiry and realization, poetry and practicality, history and invention are inextricably linked. Most recently, the firm was honored with the prestigious Emerging Voices prize from the Architectural League of New York, a competition that recognizes individuals with a distinct design voice and a significant body of realized work.



Parallel to her design practice, Penabad is currently a Full Professor at the University of Miami School of Architecture; and in 2013, she was appointed the Louis I Kahn Visiting Assistant Professor at Yale University. Penabad's publications include Marion Manley: Miami's First Woman Architect (with Catherine Lynn, University of Georgia Press, 2010); Call to Order: Sustaining Simplicity in Architecture (ORO Publishers, 2018) and the forthcoming book: Made in Miami/Hecho en Miami (with Adib Cure, Actar Publishers, 2023).



