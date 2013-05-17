Hunt Law, PLLC Announces New Website

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Charlotte Family Law, Bankruptcy, Civil Litigation and Defense and Criminal and Traffic Defense Law Firm Hunt Law, PLLC is pleased to announce the launch of their new website at http://www.ghuntlaw.com/. The North Carolina law firm is located in Charlotte and serves many cities throughout the state.



Attorney Gregory Hunt received his undergraduate education from City College, City University of New York in 1998. He then received an MBA from Russell Sage College-Graduate School in 2000. Attorney Hunt received his J.D.. from Albany Law School of Union University in 2001. Upon moving to the Charlotte area with his family in 2008, Attorney Hunt established Hunt Law, PLLC. Attorney Hunt is admitted to practice law in the State of North Carolina & Western District of North Carolina. He is also admitted to practice in the State of New York and Southern District of New York. Attorney Hunt is also a member of the Mecklenburg County Bar Association.



Family Law Attorney.



Attorney Hunt is a dedicated family law attorney and can assist clients with a wide array of legal issues. Attorney Hunt is a Certified Family Financial Mediator and focuses on helping families resolve their domestic relations issues and move forward. Attorney Hunt can assist with child custody and child support disputes, as well as helping parents whose children have been taken into state custody.



Bankruptcy Law Attorney.



The economy is tough and many consumers are turning to bankruptcy protection when all other options have failed. Attorney Hunt is a qualified bankruptcy attorney and helps clients discharged their debts and start with a clean slate.



Criminal and Traffic Defense Attorney.



Attorney Hunt also assists clients with traffic citations and convictions, and criminal law issues. Attorney Hunt has successfully defended many clients from traffic and criminal charges.



Civil Litigation and Defense Attorney.



Attorney Hunt is a highly capable attorney that can assist clients with any number of civil litigation and defense issues. Attorney Hunt also offers initial consultations so attorney and client can get to know one another and see if a working relationship can be established.



Attorney Gregory Hunt’s new website is fresh and updated with information about the staff and the firm's practice areas. The website is powered by Avvo Ignite and offers connectivity to social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.



About Hunt Law, PLLC and how to contact them.

Hunt Law, PLLC is located at 1018 East Boulevard, Suite 2 in Charlotte, NC 28203.



The staff can be reached Monday to Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Appointments can be made at other times to accommodate a client’s schedule.



Contact them at:

http://www.ghuntlaw.com/ or Phone (704) 322-4185