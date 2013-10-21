Huntersville NC Based MAZ Roofing & Restoration Announces Home Advisor Approved Status

Huntersville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- MAZ Roofing and Restoration, a Huntersville, NC company, would like to announce to clients and prospective customers alike that they are now officially approved to offer home advisor services. This means that the company has been successfully screened and approved by acknowledged restoration experts to offer advisory services to homeowners in Huntersville and the greater Charlotte area. The approval is just one more accomplishment that reflects the company's committed efforts to offering the best professional service possible to clients regardless of the budget or work to be done.



As an approved home advisor, the management, staff, and workers at MAZ Roofing and Restoration are dedicated to upholding the highest standards as it relates to both customer service and work. In order to accomplish this, the company uses only the best quality building materials to not only provide customers with a peace of mind when it comes to knowing that they've chosen the best contractor for the job, but to also save them money year round by providing better energy efficient construction. Because of the superior service both before and after a project has been completed, MAZ Roofing and Restoration has maintained an unblemished record with the Better Business Bureau after twelve years of service to the surrounding areas and hundreds of projects completed on time for satisfied clients.



Prospective clients in the Charlotte metro and Lake Norman areas are urged to contact the friendly customer service staff at MAZ Roofing and Restoration today in order to discuss how they can help make their project dreams a reality. With home advisor status, the company is now one of the leading contracting firms in the area, offering a wide variety of services using different materials as varied as slate, asphalt, and even wood. The company replaces old roofs but also repairs those which have been damaged by storms. In order to offer a comprehensive service to all homeowners, a home advisor is available to work with each customer in order to discuss both roof and flooring issues.



Whether one is considering using tiles or shingles for their new roof, they should rely on the professional workers at MAZ Roofing and Restoration to complete the project in a timely manner and have it finished right the first time. The staff are more than happy to offer an advisory service that walks the homeowner through the whole process from start to finish, explaining in detail the work that is to be done and the budget which is required in order to make it happen. With a simple, straightforward approach to doing business, homeowners will appreciate the transparency and honesty of MAZ Roofing and Restoration. For more information, visit the company's website today.



http://www.mazroofingrestoration.com