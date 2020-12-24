Hunting and Shooting Ammunition Market Size Worth USD 1.73 Billion by 2027 : CAGR of 4.8%: Emergen Research

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Hunting and shooting ammunition are the materials and components used in hunting weapons specifically designed for recreational hunting sports and games. The global hunting and shooting ammunition market held a revenue share of USD 1.18 billion in 2019, as per the latest Emergen Research report. The market is expected to expand at aCAGR of4.8% to reach USD 1.73 billion by 2027.



The global market landscape of Hunting & Shooting Ammunition is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.



Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others



Major Highlights of the Report:



The latest report analyzes a variety of manufacturing processes employed by the key companies to build on their product portfolios.

The report determines the respective market shares of these companies and their contribution to the overall market development.

The report discusses the production capacity, manufacturing costs, gross margins, pricing models, and revenue shares of the key market contenders.

The report offers crucial insights into the market, including essential information regarding the production capacity, market growth, and revenues accumulated by each geographical segment over the forecast duration.

The report further sheds light on the product pricing patterns, total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate of each market competitor.

In the concluding section, the report emphasizes the product portfolios of these market players. Moreover, it describes theproduct specifications and their application landscape.



Market Drivers



Certain factors, such as the growing use of hunting and shooting weapons for recreational sports, increasing bird-hinting practices, stringent government norms regarding mandatory training and demonstration for gun carriers, the rising popularity of non-lethal guns and rifles for international sports events, the increasing use of smart shooting guns, widespread polymer usage in the non-lethal arms industry, and the adoption of the 3D printing technology in the manufacture of firearms are likely to spur the growth of the global hunting and shooting ammunition market in the forthcoming years.



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Bullets

Artillery Shells

Others

Total

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Hunting

Sports

Training

Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Small

9mm

56mm

62mm

7mm

.338 Lapua Magnum

.338 Norma Magnum

5mm

Others

Geographical Overview



As per the latest study, the Asia Pacific region is envisioned as the global leader in the hunting and shooting ammunition market, on account of the growing investments in training & development in defense academies, especially in the leading economies like India, Pakistan, and China, rising interests in hunting & shooting activities, the popularizing trend of self-defense training, economic development in the arms & ammunition industry, and huge government funding for military and special forces training.



Key questions addressed in the report:



What are the predominant factors propelling the global Hunting and Shooting Ammunition market development?

Who are the leading distributors, traders, and dealers of this market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the Hunting and Shooting Ammunition business sector?

What are the significant market opportunities and challenges for the v global market vendors?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the leading market players in the Hunting and Shooting Ammunition market over the projected period?

