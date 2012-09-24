New Study Links Elk Hunting Success to Animal's Personality

Centerville, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Trail Blaze Hunting Consultants, an established hunting consulting company, supports recent findings from the University of Alberta that link an elk’s chances of surviving hunting season with specific personality traits. After extensive research, the study concluded elk are divided into two distinct types: bold runners and shy hiders, based on their brazenness and grazing habits. Not surprisingly, bolder elk were more often hunted than those with more covert behavior. Trail Blaze Hunting offers guided and independent elk hunts in several western states and has seen how this trend applies to elk and other species.



Ben Brown, Owner of Trail Blaze Hunting, agrees that an elk’s personality and innate behaviors can impact its chances at survival. “When elk are willing to expose themselves amid their natural habitat, they are easier for hunters to locate and hunt.” He added, “Many people think that the physical appearance of an animal impacts which are taken down, but it’s really more related to which animals are most confident.” Trail Blaze Hunting is a leader in the industry, offering hunts in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Wyoming, South Dakota, Oregon, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Mexico, Canada, Alaska, Africa and New Zealand.



About Trail Blaze Hunting Consultants

