Ideal Conditions Predicted for Utah Deer Hunting Season

Centerville, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Trail Blaze Hunting Consultants, an established hunting consulting company, expects a greater demand for services in Utah following a mild winter and new hunting permissions for the city of Highland. Reports of deer damaging property and landscaping prompted Highland Mayor Lynn Ritchie to pass an ordinance allowing deer hunting within city limits. The growing deer population is believed to be due to warmer winter weather. Trail Blaze Hunting leads the hunting industry in guided and unguided hunts for elk, deer, antelope and other species in Colorado, New Mexico, Idaho, Utah, Nevada and other western states.



Ben Brown, Owner of Trail Blaze Hunting, supported speculation of a successful season. “Coming off of a milder winter last year, we expect to see a larger than normal deer population.” When you combine that with the new ordinance allowing hunting within Highland city limits, you can certainly expect to see a higher demand for tours and independent hunts.” In addition to services in Utah, Trail Blaze Hunting offers hunts in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Wyoming, South Dakota, Oregon, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Mexico, Canada, Alaska, Africa and New Zealand.



About Trail Blaze Hunting Consultants

Trail Blaze Hunting Consultants provides landowner deer, elk and antelope tags from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Nevada as well as do-it-yourself unguided hunts for elk, deer, antelope and other species in several western states. The company also offers fully guided hunts, landowner tags, hunting license application services and discount hunts. For more information visit: www.trailblazehunting.com.