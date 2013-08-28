Huntington Beach, CA Residents Enjoying New Carpet Care and Blinds Design Services Online

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Huntington Beach, California is one of the most desirable communities in the greater Los Angeles area. Located far south of the city of Los Angeles, Huntington Beach’s main attraction is an 8.5 mile stretch of sandy beach that offers unparalleled views of the Pacific Ocean.



Today, two websites seek to provide Huntington Beach, CA residents with the home improvement services they need online. Those websites are TheSpecialistCCC.com and BlindsPlusDesigns.com, both of which are the online homes of two Orange county-based businesses currently servicing Huntington Beach.



At TheSpecialistCCC.com, visitors can learn more about The Specialist Complete Carpet Care, which offers total carpet, upholstery, and rug cleaning services throughout the Huntington Beach area. The Specialist has the unique quality of being the only wool-safe certified service provider in Huntington Beach.



However, one person that aims to make The Specialist one of the best carpet cleaning in Huntington Beach services is Rich Paulin, the company’s carpeting specialist. A spokesperson for the company explained why:



“Rich Paulin is a carpet specialist in every sense of the word. Rich is a certified carpet inspector and a certified master textile cleaner. Rich has also earned the distinction of being the only wool-safe certified service provider in Huntington Beach. Rich and the entire company can perform a diverse range of carpet repair and cleaning services, from specialty stain removals to carpet repairs and patching.”



The Specialist Complete Carpet Care isn’t the only company catering to Huntington Beach residents online. Blinds Plus Designs recently unveiled its website at BlindsPlusDesigns.com, where visitors will learn more about the complete Huntington Beach blinds design services offered by the company. The website features testimonials from previous clients as well as a description of how the service works. Most importantly, the website showcases a gallery of pictures from previous clients who have been happy with the work performed by Blinds Plus Designs.



A spokesperson for BlindsPlusDesigns.com explains how the company works:



“The right set of blinds will complement every aspect of a home’s interior design plan. Our goal is to bring out the beauty of any home by installing the perfect set of blinds, drapes, shutters, window coverings, or even sliding glass doors. When it comes to window coverings, we aim to be the first choice for Huntington Beach residents.”



About TheSpecialistCCC.com and BlindsPlusDesigns.com

TheSpecialistCCC.com and BlindsPlusDesigns.com are two Orange County-based businesses currently serving customers in Huntington Beach, California. The websites feature a detailed description of the services offered as well as contact information for each business. For more information, please visit: http://thespecialistccc.com or http://www.blindsplusdesigns.com