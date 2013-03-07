Huntington Beach Surf and Sport's Official Blog Covers the Latest in Surf

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Huntington Beach Surf and Sport, a Southern California based surf shop, discusses the newest surf rookie who's getting attention world-wide. John John Florence isn't really a rookie at all, he has been surfing for 17 years and he's only 20. His accomplishments over the years have impressed some of the most well-known surfers and he continues to win the hearts of surf enthusiasts everywhere.



HSS posted a heartwarming video, displaying a timeline of John John's life through clips of his biggest surfing accomplishments. The video starts with a quote from John John stating, "I'm going to be a pro surfer, and I'm going to try and be a pro skater, too." He was eight years old when he stated this and he continues to fulfill this dream every day. With his recent signing to the Hurley Surf Team the press coverage on his life has sky rocketed and his success is only beginning.



On January 8th, John John had an official interview with Surfline, the surf worlds well know global surf forecasting site. In the interview John John humbly discusses his first year surfing on tour and the difficulties talent brings. He states, "I think the biggest challenge for me -- and I think it's the biggest challenge for anyone -- is just keeping that focus. The thing that messes you up most is your head. Keeping a straight, focused mentality through a lot of the events and not thinking about it too much -- but still staying focused."



On the Hurley website the company discusses the obvious reasons, as they put it, to why John John Florence was a perfect fit for their team. Between his talent, youthful age, passion, drive and creativity Hurley knew that he was a crucial asset to their already highly praised surf team. Now after John John has completed his first surf tour, he moves forward with Hurley, helping to design the latest line of Phantom boardshorts. Watch out world this is just the beginning.



