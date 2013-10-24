Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering



Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key competitors, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) is the sole provider of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, and amphibious assault and expeditionary warfare ships to the US Navy. The company designs, builds, repairs and maintains nuclear and non-nuclear ships for the US Navy and Coast Guard. Its major nuclear-powered ships include aircraft carriers and submarines, and non-nuclear ships include surface combatants, expeditionary warfare/amphibious assault and coastal defense surface ships. It also provides after-market services such as overhaul, refueling, repair and maintenance for military ships. HII provides a wide variety of products and services to the commercial energy industry and government customers such as the US Department of Energy (DoE). HII is headquartered in Virginia, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/144945/huntington-ingalls-industries-inc-defense-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html



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