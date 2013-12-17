Huntington Surf and Sport Announce 49.00 Hurley Deal

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Huntington Surf and Sport, located on the web at www.hsssurf.com , is helping everyone gear up for school in a big way. The online surf shop is carrying a full range of gear for surfing, skating and everything in between, and now the Huntington surf shops online are adding another great deal to the mix. For a limited time, customers who shop at the Huntington Surf and Sport surf shop online and spend at least $49 on Hurley gear will receive a free backpack.



This is a great way to load up on back-to-school fashions such as t-shirts, shorts and accessories while also receiving a free backpack to carry books, laptop computers and other gear. Made of sturdy nylon, the drawstring backpack is perfect for lighter gear and smaller items. Throw on the lightweight backpack for quick trips when a heavy knapsack is impractical. This backpack is perfect to wear while skateboarding or for quick trips to the beach.



Unlike other online surf shops, Huntington Surf and Spot focuses on the needs of the surfing and skating crowd for great fashions as well as quality equipment. HSS offers boards and accessories but also offers great gear by Hurley, O’Neill, Billabong and Quicksilver through its surf stores online.



Huntington Surf and Sport has been the premiere location for surfing gear and fashion since 1978. Customers can take advantage of free giveaways and sales throughout the year on all their favorite surfing and skating gear.



About Huntington Surf and Sport

HSS is an online surf store and online surfboard shop that carries the latest surfing and skating fashions as well as the best in wetsuits, boards and other surfing gear. As a complete surf store online, Huntington Surf and Sport online surfshop offers the most comprehensive collection of gear and clothing anywhere on the Internet. Customers of the surfshop online can also check out gear and boards in any of the Huntington Surf and Sport “bricks and mortar” stores. The original is located on Huntington Pier, and there are also locations at Warner, Main and Eddinger. For the most complete surfing gear, advice and friendly service, Huntington Surf and Sport is the place to go.



For More Information:

Huntington Surf & Sport

Rick

info@hsssurf.com

300 Pacific Coast Hwy

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Phone: (714) 841-4000

http://www.hsssurf.com/