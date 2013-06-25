Huntington Surf and Sport Announces Inductees to Hall of Fame

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Huntington Surf and Sport is pleased to announce the 2013 inductees to the Surfers' Hall of Fame. Three individuals spanning three different generations of surfers will be inducted in July to the elite and exclusive group of those who have made significant contributions to the sport of surfing.



Since 1978, Huntington Beach Surf and Sport has been hosting the surfing royalty represented by such names as Laird Hamilton, Jack O'Neill, Robert August, Andy Irons, Sean Collins, Lisa Anderson and Pat O'Connell. Now, the HSS online surf shop is pleased to acknowledge the inductions of Shane Dorian, Skip Frye and Rick Fignetti. The inductees will have their hand and footprints immortalized in cement on Friday, July 26, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. in front of the Huntington Surf and Sport's Huntington Beach location.



Each of the inductees brings a different perspective to the already legendary group of the Surfing Hall of Fame.



- Shane Dorian. A native of Hawaii’s Big Island, Dorian costarred in the 1998 film In God’s Hands as well as winning the 1999 Rip Curl Bells and 2000 Billabong Pro Mundaka World Tour events. He is a top 5 ASP-ranked surer who is a leading figure in the “New School” aerialist movement. He began surfing at age five in 1977 and joined the ASP World Tour in 1993. He was also runner-up to Kelly Slater in the 2000 Surfer Magazine Readers Poll Awards and received the coveted “Waterman of the Year” award from SIMA in 2012.



- Skip Frye. Born in 1941, Frye began surfing at age 16 and by the mid-60s was one of California’s most challenging competitors. He represented the United States nationally in 1996 and worked for Gordon & Smith’s Surfboards as a shaper in 1965. In the 1990’s, the Sky Frye signature model was introduced by G&S. He became interested in shorter, more maneuverable boards after an Australian trip and designed both the V-bottom and Baby Gun, leading to his Egg design.



- Rick “Rockin’ Fig” Fignetti. The resident “surfologist” on KROQ FM, Rockin’ Fig has also been an announcer for many national and international surfing tournaments. He competed in the first NSSA National Championships in 1978. This 10-time West Coast Surfing Champion won individual NSSA titles as a 55 year-old in 2012. He is also a journalist who has written a column in the Huntington Beach Independent and Los Angeles Times for many years.



The Surfers' Hall of Fame has been a feature of Huntington Surf and Sport since 1997. In 1981, the ceremony moved to the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Main, location of the famous Huntington Beach Pier.



