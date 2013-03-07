Huntington Surf and Sport Announces New Vans Store

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Huntington Surf and Sport is a Southern California based surf shop continually gaining popularity in the surfing community. With the success of any clothing store, comes expansion, which is exactly what HSS is undergoing. Now with four different local Surf Shops in Huntington Beach, HSS is making efforts to keep moving forward and progress as a thriving surf clothing business.



The newest addition to the HSS family will be a brand new VANS store. Though the opening date is still to be announced and the location is currently unknown, HSS is slowly releasing announcements about the upcoming store. Photo updates are continually being posted on the HSS blog allowing for fans to follow the business' current journey leading up to the new stores opening.



About Huntington Beach Surf & Sport

Located across from the Pier on Pacific Coast Highway & Main St. in Huntington Beach, Huntington Surf & Sport is a staple of Huntington Beach, CA! HSS features core merchandise from Hurley, Billabong, Volcom, Quiksilver, O’Neill, RVCA, Stussy, VANS and More! Call, Surf or Visit the store today.



About VANS

VANS footwear, apparel and accessories are created to be comfortable, durable and stylish. Known for their skate style, VANS sponsors some of the most talented extreme athletes. Each athlete helps to design various VANS apparel, products, and more; this provides a bond with their consumers, strengthening the credibility of each athlete and the authenticity of their brand.



