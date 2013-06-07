Huntington Surf and Sport Sponsors Channel Islands Demo Tour

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Saturday, May 11, marked the annual 2013 Channel Islands Demo Tour. Huntington Surf and Sport, home of one of the largest surf shops online , invited the group to their Huntington Pier location to demonstrate the newest line of CI boards. The Channel Island group was happy to answer questions and display their new surfboard lineup.



Not only did customers get to see all the new products from Channel Island, they also had a chance to try them out. The event, which took place at 9:00 a.m. on May 11, allowed visitors to take the latest boards for a test drive. After guests picked out their favorite board, they were able to visit the HSS surf shop online or one of their store locations and pick up a new surfboard. Visitors to the HSS Boardroom were given a Conner/Parker Coffin traction pad with the purchase of any CI board.



Huntington Surf and Sport is known for far more than its online surf store. The store often sponsors hands-on demonstrations such as the recent O’Neill Psycho Tour that demonstrated the latest in wetsuit technology. HSS also sponsors a world-class surf team whose members often drop by to chat with those interested in surfing as a serious hobby. The online surfboard shop also features easy access to experts to help customers choose the right board for their needs, and the clothing surf store online offers the very latest in wetsuits, board shorts and other gear designed to make the surfing experience perfect.



Huntington Surf and Sport continues to represent the very best of the surfing culture. Visitors to the online surfshop can find all the gear they need for their surfing adventures; they can also learn about all the educational opportunities and demonstrations sponsored by Huntington Surf and Sport shops. Whether a customer visits the surfshop online or a bricks-and-mortar store, HSS employees are glad to answer questions, give advice and refer questions to the experts if necessary.



About Huntington Surf & Sport

HSS has been an authority in the sport of surfing and types of surfing gear for more than 30 years. Since 1978, HSS has been a leader in surf board and surf wear recommendations, allowing customers access to surfing experts on a regular basis through hands-on demonstrations and visits. Both the location stores and the online surf shop at Huntington Surf and Sport carry a full line of surf boards, board shorts and wetsuits from all the best major companies as well as specialty items to outfit serious surfers. HSS maintains one of the most complete surf stores online as well as on-the-ground locations in Huntington Beach, Warner, Bella Terra and Java Point, California.



