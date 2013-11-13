Huntington Surf and Sport Sponsors Surf Demo Day

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Huntington Surf and Sport, located at the Huntington Beach pier and online at http://www.hsssurf.com , sponsored its second annual Surfline Surf Demo Day on Saturday, September 14, 2013, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the first block of Main Street. All items available at the online surfshop of Huntington Surf and Sport were available in the street-side exhibition and in the store. This event allowed those who usually shop at the surfshop online to find great deals at the “bricks and mortar” location along withfantastic exhibits and products, advice, and surfing technique demonstrations.



This year’s Surfline Surf Demo Day included many great activities and opportunities for surfers and browsers of all ages, including:



- Sales on all surfboards, wetsuits, fins and accessories with a “try before you buy” option for boards and wetsuits. Shoppers can take advantage of the great September weather by taking a new board out on the waves before deciding to purchase.



- The Futures shaping bay on hand to mow foam all day. Local shapers offered their services to anyone who wants a custom surfboard or needs repairs for their favorite board.



- Demonstrations of surfing techniques and products allowed customers to see items in action before making up their minds about a purchase.



- Raffles held all day and all types of prizes awarded for attendants.



For many years, Huntington Surf and Sport has been the premiere online surf shop for serious surfing enthusiasts. HSS’s surf shop online carries a full range of products, including surf boards, wetsuits, rash guards and other gear. The online surf store also carries a full line of fashions including t-shirts and board shorts. For accessory gear, the online surf shops carry backpacks, headbands, purses and clutches.



Huntington Surf and Sport remains one of the best surf stores online, as well as a well-known source of in-store surfing advice and help. The second annual Surfline Surf Demo Day promised to be as successful as the first, bringing to the public all equipment, clothing, surfboards and accessories available at the surf store online in a hands-on format that may create new surfing enthusiasts.



About HSS

Huntington Surf and Sport Shop has been doing business from its Huntington Beach Pier location since 1978 and has expanded since then to include other locations. HSS also offers one of the world’s largest surf shops online. The HSS website features a full online surfboard shop, as well as the latest fashions for men, women and children. Huntington Surf and Sport continues to be dedicated to the support of surf life in California and throughout the world through its sponsorship of the HSS Surf Team.



For More Information: http://www.hsssurf.com