New Pharmaceuticals research report from Current Partnering is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Huntington's Disease Partnering 2009-2014 report provides understanding and access to the huntington's disease partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
- Trends in huntington's disease partnering deals
- Top huntington's disease deals by value
- Deals listed by company A-Z, industry sector, stage of development, technology type
Huntington's Disease Partnering 2009-2014 provides understanding and access to the huntington's disease partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides an analysis of huntington's disease partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors huntington's disease technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.
This data driven report contains over 50 links to online copies of actual liver disease deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners, where available. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of huntington's disease partnering trends.
Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in huntington's disease partnering since 2009, including a summary of deals by industry sector, stage of development, deal type, and technology type. Numerous tables provide outline financial trends.
Chapter 3 provides an overview of the leading huntington's disease deals since 2009. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma, most active bigpharma. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
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