Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Huntington's Disease - Pipeline Review, H2 2013 market report to its offering

Huntington's Disease - Pipeline Review, H2 2013



Summary



, 'Huntington's Disease - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indications therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Huntington's Disease, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Huntington's Disease. Huntington's Disease - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team.



Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Huntington's Disease.

- A review of the Huntington's Disease products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.

- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.

- Coverage of the Huntington's Disease pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.

- Key discontinued pipeline projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Huntington's Disease.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.

- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Huntington's Disease pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.



Companies Mentioned



Genzyme Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sangamo BioSciences, Inc.

Ipsen S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Hadasit Medical Research Services & Development Ltd

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

Neuralstem, Inc.

Living Cell Technologies Limited

Neurobiological Technologies, Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Prana Biotechnology Limited

Suven Life Sciences Ltd.

CrystalGenomics, Inc.

Raptor Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Oryzon

The Avicena Group, Inc.

Ceregene, Inc.

Accera, Inc.

Auspex Pharmaceuticals

SCYNEXIS, Inc.

Wellstat Therapeutics Corporation

Aegera Therapeutics Inc.

Indus Biotech Private Limited

NeuroNascent, Inc.

Azevan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Siena Biotech S.p.A.

KineMed, Inc.

Omeros Corporation

Galenea Corp.

Vybion, Inc.

Varinel, Inc.

Prosensa Therapeutics B.V.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/140908/huntingtons-disease-pipeline-review-h2-2013.html