Hunt's Foodservice Ltd: Foodservice Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report

"Hunt's Foodservice Ltd: Foodservice - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts,major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Hunt's Foodservice Ltd"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Hunt's Foodservice Ltd" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Quickly enhance your understanding of "Hunt's Foodservice Ltd"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Hunt's Foodservice Ltd (Hunt's) is a supplier of frozen, chilled and ambient food products. The company was founded by Michael Hunt in 1948 by inheriting his family's dairy and ice cream business. Currently, the company stocks more than 6,000 product lines principally serving the retail and foodservice markets. It also provides food storage solutions and blast freezing services to various food manufacturers. The company serves a diversified customer base ranging from mobile ice cream vendors to five star hotels supplying various renowned national brands. The company principally supplies its product range in the South and West of England regions through a fleet of over 60 vehicles supported by trunker vehicles. Hunt's is headquartered in Sherborne, Dorset, the UK.



Hunt's Foodservice Ltd



