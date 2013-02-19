Hupe Brothers Corp Signs an Exclusive Worldwide Distribution with VuVantage for 2 Years

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Hupe Brothers Corp had signed an exclusive worldwide distribution with VuVantage for 2 years. The partnership between the two companies will lead to a more accessible way for everyone to have the products that VuVantage is offering.



Through Hupe Brothers Corp., retail stores can be distributed with the products from the brand and be sold to people who are interested to purchase the product. With the exclusive distribution of the products from the corporation, everyone can make sure that they will know where they get the products that they are interested in.



Hupe Brothers Corp and the President / CEO of VuVantage, Roger Dean, created an account on February 3, 2013 to have a legal partnership for the distribution of the products of VuVantage. The products that the company is offering are sure to be of high quality and can support any action camera that anyone may use with their chosen sports. These are now accessible to any interested buyer from Amazon or from any legal retailer who asked to be distributed by the product. They have the VuPole and the VuPackPole that will allow anyone to have that third person view of the action from any activities where they want to capture the action. These are designed to be durable, lightweight, and easy to use and particularly, it is safe. With their kickstarter at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhjH_BFH6Uc , everyone can have the chance to know all the products that the company has and its benefits as well.



With the partnership that the two companies had signed, every retailer owner as well as the buyers will be informed that they can easily purchase these products at their convenience. Through this partnership, retail stores will have an easy access of how they can get enough stocks of the products for their customers.



Hupe Brothers Corp is located at Las Vegas, Nevada, US and has different distribution centers in:



Madrid, Spain

Sevrey, France

Mississauga, Canada and

Bedfordshire, United Kingdom



Through the different distribution centers, everyone is assured that they can easily find the product that they need near their area.



“Got on a Mountain bike for the first time in a long while.



I often wonder how I found myself making this product. I didn't even consider getting a GoPro until last winter. I wanted to show my wife and kids what I was doing with friends while away riding snow machines/mobiles. Problem is, my wife can't watch shaky video and that's all I seemed to produce. So I went down this path of building a better mount and viewing perspective.



Regardless of the outcome of this adventure, it gets me outdoors . . here's the bike ride .”



For more information about the company as well as the products that they are offering visit their site at www.vuvantage.com or send them any inquiries through their email address at suppot@vuvangage.com



