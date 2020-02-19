HurixDigital Launches KITABOO College for Higher Education Institutions and Appoints 2 Senior Executives to Drive Higher Ed. Content Solutions

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- HurixDigital, one of the leading digital learning and technology solutions providers for Publishers and Enterprises renews its focus on Higher Education Institutions with KITABOO College. HurixDigital has recently launched a new version of KITABOO - its widely used eBook platform - KITABOO College, specially designed for institutions.



Kitaboo College is a cloud-based content delivery platform. It allows institutions to create and deliver online learning programs on multiple devices, and track user engagement with the in-built analytics. Given its responsive design, learners can access interactive courses embedded with multimedia elements on tablets, phones, laptops, and desktops.



With a keen focus on the higher-ed segment, Hurix has appointed two experienced learning design and content professionals to drive its higher education solutions. Bryan Kantor – SVP, Higher Education and Preeti Jasnani – VP, Higher Education have come onboard to lead higher education learning solutions. Hurix helps institutions create differentiated online learning programs that have a strong foundation in learning design, aimed toward increasing student enrolment and generating revenues for universities and colleges. These programs are developed in collaboration with the faculty members and are focused on learner experience and engagement.



"We are excited to have Bryan and Preeti onboard to drive our Higher Education content. They bring a wealth of experience in Higher Ed program development and learning design domain and we are confident of making new inroads into institutions. At Hurix, we endeavor to provide a holistic learning experience to students with our content and publishing solutions. The launch of KITABOO college is a step in the right direction", says Subrat Mohanty, CEO, HurixDigital.



KITABOO college is an improvised version of KITABOO - an award-winning eBook publishing platform. KITABOO was recently awarded the coveted Brandon Hall Group Excellence Silver Award for the Best Advance in Mobile Technology. It is used by 10 million students from over 20 countries to access digital content in more than 25 languages.



Speaking on her appointment, Preeti says "The Higher Ed space has always been close to my heart. And, these are exciting times as both businesses and educational institutions are going through an overhaul to meet the needs of the future workforce. Designing 'smart' learning with strong learning design principles and providing for greater speed and agility in delivery, using newer modes – mobile, AI-driven, AR/VR-enabled will be key to the success of learners, educators, and businesses."



HurixDigital adopts a consulting and technology-led strategic approach to creating learning experiences for higher-ed institutions and enterprises. The company also offers content transformation services such as Flash to HTML5, PDF to ePUB3, WCAG 2.1, and more.



About Hurix

HurixDigital is a pioneer in delivering digital content solutions for publishers and enterprises globally. We enable multinational corporations in their digital transformation journey with our cloud-based platforms, leading-edge products and solutions. We also deliver digital marketing solutions that help clients stay ahead of the curve. At HurixDigital we foster thought leadership and innovation that help us add value to our clients' business.