HurixDigital's KITABOO Author Among eLearning Authoring Tools Watch List by Training Industry

Mumbai, india -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- Training Industry.com, a leading industry portal, has announced its selections for 2020 Top Companies lists for eLearning authoring tools. HurixDigital is named as one of the companies in their 2020 watch list for its eLearning authoring tool - KITABOO Author.



Training Industry is a leading research and information resource for corporate L&D leaders. It publishes the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the training marketplace. To inform and update L&D professionals on the best training services and technologies available and their providers.



Kitaboo Author from HurixDigital is a cloud-based authoring platform for creating native digital content. It has cross-device compatibility with responsive design and the content can be published in reflowable ePUB format and previewed for different devices and layouts.



The companies listed were selected on the basis of specific criteria such as leadership and innovation of authoring tool, breadth and quality of authoring tool features and capabilities, company size and growth potential, quality and number of clients, awards, recognition and competitive differentiation.



"We're happy to be recognized among the Training Industry's watch list companies. Our endeavor is to help our clients in delivering best quality digital-first output. Keeping our clients' as well as the end users' needs in mind, we have designed our authoring tool to create native digital content. With an easy-to-use interface and the ability to create engaging content, our authoring platform is well equipped to meet the content creation needs of publishers, enterprises and institutions.", says Vishal Dani, SVP & Head – Cloud Platforms & Technology, HurixDigital.



Hurix also offers content transformation services such as PDF to ePUB3 conversion, WCAG 2.1 and Accessibility solutions. Along with Flash to HTML5 conversion, where legacy Flash-based content is converted to HTML5 format, complete with interactive widgets and multimedia elements. KITABOO - HurixDigital's flagship eBook platform has over 10 million users in 20 countries.



About Hurix

HurixDigital is a pioneer in delivering digital content solutions for publishers and enterprises globally. We enable multinational corporations in their digital transformation journey with our cloud-based platforms, leading-edge products and solutions. We also deliver digital marketing solutions that help clients stay ahead of the curve. At HurixDigital we foster thought leadership and innovation that help us add value to our clients' business.