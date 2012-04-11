Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2012 -- Certain directors and officers at Huron Consulting Group are under investigation on behalf of investors in NASDAQ:HURN shares concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with potential overbilling Medicare and Medicaid by $50 million while running St. Vincent Catholic Medical Centers.



Investors who purchased shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) and currently hold (any of) those NASDAQ:HURN shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Huron Consulting Group directors and officers breached their fiduciary duties in connection with potential violations of the False Claims Act (“FCA”).



In September 2010, whistleblower filed a complaint alleging that Huron Consulting Group and others caused St. Vincent Catholic Medical Center to receive more than $30 million in inflated outlier payments under the Medicare and Medicaid programs in violation of the federal and state FCA and seeking to recover an unspecified amount of civil penalties.



In 2009 an investor filed a lawsuit on behalf of investors who purchased between April 27, 2006 and July 31, 2009, against Huron Consulting Group alleging defendants issued materially false and misleading statements regarding Huron Consulting Group’s financial results and compliance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Specifically, the plaintiff alleged that the Company mis-accounted for payments made as part of acquisitions. In 2011 that case was settled for $38million.



NASDAQ:HURN shares closed on April 10, 2012 at $36.10 per share..



