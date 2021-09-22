Hurricane Ida Outages Cause Havoc for US Supply Chains

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2021 -- Supply chain issues just seem to keep coming for US businesses today. Those that are related to the COVID-19 pandemic have been much publicized but they are not the only challenges that many currently face. In addition, the outages that resulted from Hurricane Ida are causing a whole, fresh set of problems with many American companies stating that this could soon cause problems when it comes to sales. Paint company Sherwin-Williams is one of the latest to highlight the ongoing problems that began with the pandemic and are now being exacerbated by natural disasters. Despite strong demand for products, the business has struggled with the persistent issues related to availability of raw materials and - as this has yet to really improve - this is having a negative impact on the ability to meet orders. It has been a long road in terms of supply chain disruption and it seems there is still a lot of mileage left to cover before the way ahead looks clear once again.



As a supply chain headhunter with a finger on the pulse of the issues currently affecting all industries, DSJ Global is providing vital support to businesses looking to recruit for long-term growth. The firm has a history in end-to-end supply chain recruitment and understands the way in which business-critical talent drives expansion - something that is even more crucial when there is a need for innovation and evolution away from stagnant workflows and infrastructure. In addition to expertise as a supply chain headhunter the firm also provides support in many other related areas of hiring, including procurement, logistics and technical operations. This is something that is offered across the US, on a nationwide basis that covers many major hubs, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. In addition, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries and provides a unique international level of reach.



Via a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the firm is able to create options for organizations keen to expand even in the most challenging of times. DSJ Global understands just how important people are to any business, particularly when there are obstacles to overcome. This is why the firm consistently trains its own people to ensure that they are performing at optimum levels, and provides best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to the entire team. Being part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce gives the team at DSJ Global in the USA the ability to act as a supply chain headhunter - and recruiter for other related areas - on a much broader scale than simply nationwide. The firm has built up an incredible range of resources, including a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals. There is currently a broad spectrum of roles available via DSJ Global, including Production Manager, Plant Manager, Automation and Controls Engineer and Senior Process Engineer.



"As many sectors have recovered from the uncertainty faced in 2020, hiring has accelerated rapidly over the course of 2021. The talent market is more competitive than ever, and we remain committed to helping clients solve one of the top business challenges: talent," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "We're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.